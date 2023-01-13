You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Soaring US Egg Prices Put Pressure on Consumers, Businesses

Soaring US Egg Prices Put Pressure on Consumers, Businesses

January 13, 2023

OMAHA, NE (AP) – Chickens may not be able to fly very far, but the price of eggs is soaring.

A lingering bird flu outbreak–combined with soaring feed, fuel, and labor costs–has led to U.S. egg prices more than doubling over the past year, and hatched a lot of sticker shock on grocery aisles.

The latest government data shows that the national average price for a dozen eggs hit $3.59 in November. That’s putting stress on consumer budgets and the bottom line of food producers and restaurants that rely heavily on eggs as an ingredient.

More than 43 million of the 58 million birds slaughtered over the past year to help control bird flu were egg-laying chickens.

But even with the price increases, eggs remain relatively affordable compared to other proteins like chicken and beef.

By Josh Funk, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 