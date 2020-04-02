You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Social Distancing Means Leave Those Seals Alone, Feds Say

April 2, 2020

BOSTON (AP) — The federal government wants people seeking social distance to know they still have to stay away from seals they encounter at the beach.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Wednesday more people are spending time outdoors as the East Coast approaches the harbor seal pupping season.

That increases the likelihood beachgoers will encounter the seals and their young.

NOAA says in a statement that it’s important anyone who encounters a seal respects “the social distance that is required by these sensitive animals.”

The agency says that means staying 150 feet or more away from seals.

