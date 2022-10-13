You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Social Security Benefits to Jump by 8.7% Next Year

Social Security Benefits to Jump by 8.7% Next Year

October 13, 2022

WASHINGTON, A.P. (AP) – Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023.

That’s a historic increase and welcome news for American retirees and others–but it’s tempered by the fact that it’s fueled by record high inflation that’s raised the cost of everyday living. That means the average recipient will receive more than $140 a month extra beginning in January.

The cost-of living adjustment is meant to help cover the higher cost of food, fuel, as well as other goods and services. But a separate government report Thursday showed prices accelerating again.

By Fatima Hussein, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 