Some Local Shelters to Open Amid Cold Snap

DENNIS – As the cold snap is slated to hit the Cape and Islands region over the weekend, residents are being reminded of sheltering resources.

The latest forecast shows that temperatures are set to drop to around 10 degrees Friday afternoon, as wind chill values into Saturday could be as low as 30 below.

Those in Dennis who lose heat or power have been advised by town officials that the Dennis Police Department will have a temporary warming shelter open. If demand increases, a larger warming shelter will open at the Dennis Council on Aging along Route 134.

Martha’s Vineyard residents are recommended to visit local libraries or community centers for warming shelters during the day.

Overnight sheltering will be held at Harbor Homes of Martha’s Vineyard, which is located at Martha’s Vineyard Community Services. Hot meals, beverages, and snacks will be provided there. Those looking to stay overnight must enter and register as a guest between 6 and 7 p.m.; anyone entering Friday night can stay through Sunday morning at 8 a.m.

Cape and Islanders are encouraged to reach out to their respective towns for more information regarding shelters.