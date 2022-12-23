You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Soup Kitchen in Provincetown Receives Holiday Grant

December 23, 2022

PROVINCETOWN – Soup Kitchen in Provincetown (SKIP) has received $2,000 from the Greater Boston Food Bank to support its work addressing food insecurity this holiday season. 

SKIP said it will add specialty food items to holiday lunches for guests with the funds.  

The money comes as part of the Food Bank’s holiday investments to help partner organizations with ongoing hunger relief work. 

The group said that it changed its model for awarding funds to emphasize equity, given the effects of inflation and food prices. 

Officials with the Food Bank note that one in three Massachusetts residents face food insecurity. 

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

