Southcoast Health Opens New Rehabilitation Center In New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD – At a recent ribbon-cutting ceremony, Southcoast Health staff, donors, and leaders celebrated the opening of the new Southcoast Health Pediatric Rehabilitation Center in New Bedford.

Using over $4 million in investments to build and renovate the new 5,500-square-foot facility, the Center is built to accommodate over 31,000 patient visits each year, using state-of-the-art equipment to serve regional newborns and patients up to 22 years of age.

The center will staff 34 professional therapists from a range of disciplines including physical and occupational therapy using ample clinical space including both treatment and physical therapy rooms.

The sizable accommodations will represent what is arguably the largest comprehensive pediatric rehabilitation program in the region.

“This is an incredible achievement for our community to be able to open a dedicated and specialized space for pediatric rehabilitation,” said Tonya Johnson, Senior Vice President and COO of Southcoast Hospitals Group. “These services are life-changing and we know how much it means for families and patients to be able to receive care where they live without having to travel to Boston or Providence.”

“And as wonderful as the physical space is, it is the expert and caring staff and clinicians who care for the patient population who make the biggest difference. Now, because of this rehabilitation program, they have even more resources to offer.”

The Center will open Monday, March 25, and will offer services six days a week.