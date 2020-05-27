You are here: Home / NewsCenter / SpaceX on Cusp of Launching Astronauts, Back on Home Turf

May 27, 2020

CAPE CANAVERAL (AP)-SpaceX is on the cusp of launching NASA astronauts into orbit, a first for a private company.

Wednesday afternoon’s planned flight to the International Space Station will be the first of Americans from the U.S. in nearly a decade.

Riding aboard the brand new SpaceX Dragon capsule for the historic test flight will be veteran NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken.

Thunderstorms remain a concern, both at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center and along the Dragon’s path to orbit.

SpaceX has a split second to launch the Falcon rocket, at 4:33 p.m. EDT. Despite the pandemic, cars and RVs lined roads hours before liftoff.

By Marcia Dunn, Associated Press

