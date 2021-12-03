Special Election in Dennis to Address Fire Station Funding

DENNIS – A special town election in Dennis on Tuesday, December 7 will ask voters if they would like to see an exemption related to the funding of the recently-approved Fire Station 2 project.

Town meeting voters gave near-unanimous approval last month to provide close to $15 million for the new station along Paddocks Path.

In order for that funding for design, construction, and equipment work to go forward, a debt exclusion will now have to be approved by voters.

The exemption from the provisions of Proposition 2½ include “the payment of all costs incidental and related thereto,” according to the ballot.

Voting will be open from noon to 6 p.m. A full list of polling locations in Dennis can be found on the town’s website.