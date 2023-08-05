Spirit Halloween Setting Up at Former Christmas Tree Shops Location

BOURNE – Seasonal retailer Spirit Halloween has announced that it will be moving into the former Christmas Tree Shops location by the Sagamore Bridge.

The location was among the first of the famous New England franchise to close after filing for bankruptcy.

Spirit Halloween officials said the pop-up site will open sometime this month.

Christmas Tree Shops, which originated on Cape Cod about 50 years ago, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May, initially planning to close underperforming stores.

The only remaining location on Cape Cod is Hyannis, which is expected to remain open through August 12.