State And Local Officials Celebrate Annual March For Meals

DENNIS – Elected officials from the state and region will be visiting Elder Services of Cape Cod and distribution sites of Islands Meals on Wheels on the Cape & Islands from Monday, March 20 to Friday, March 24 to join in celebrating the 21 Annual March for Meals.

The annual celebration commemorates the day in 1972 when President Nixon signed legislation amending the Older Citizens Act of 1965 to establish a national nutrition program for adults ages sixty and over.

The program provides crucial services to address food insecurity and malnutrition and reduce social isolation to help senior citizens remain healthy and independent into old age.

While on-site visiting officials will greet volunteers and observe operations as they are underway.

Visits scheduled early in the week include an appearance Cape & Islands by State Senator Julian Cyr at Elder Services of Oak Bluffs, while Second Barnstable State Representative Kip Diggs will visit the Barnstable Adult Community Center in Hyannis.

Fifth Barnstable State Representatives Steve Xiarhos and Fourth Barnstable State Representative Sarah Peake pass by distribution sites in Forestdale and Wellfleet.

Later in the week, Plymouth/Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran will visit the Mashpee Council on Aging and Jim Cantwell, State Director for Senator Ed Markey will visit the Brewster Council on Aging.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter