State Announces Grant Funds To Support Inclusive Outdoor Recreation

BARNSTABLE – State officials recently announced the award of $100,000 in grant funds to support organizations promoting inclusive natural events such as birdwatching, boating, hiking, and stargazing by creating the Inclusive and Accessible Outdoor Recreation Events Grant Program.

The program, which aims to make outdoor recreation activities more open to low-income residents, communities of color, and the disabled, was initiated by the Massachusetts Office of Outdoor Recreation to aid its mission of promoting Massachusetts as an inclusive and diverse hub for outdoor play.

“I am proud to launch the Massachusetts Inclusive and Accessible Outdoor Recreation Events Grant Program,” said Paul Jahnige, Director of MOOR. “It is the perfect opportunity for organizations to showcase the beautiful rivers, trails, and parks that we have to offer to all residents and visitors.”

‘The creation and promotion of accessible and inclusive events in nature support not only our mental, physical, and social health,” he said, “but the state’s economic health. Outdoor recreation is essential to deepening our connection to each other and the natural environment.”

Individual awardees will receive a maximum of $10,000, to be announced in 2024.