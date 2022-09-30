You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / State Announces Increase to SNAP Benefits

September 30, 2022

HYANNIS – Households that participate in the state Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will see an increase in benefits beginning October. 

State officials said that the 12 percent increase in benefits is in response to the rise in the annual cost of living. 

On average, households will receive a monthly increase of $25 to $30.

This summer, the state began determining SNAP benefit amounts through heating costs, which have risen regionally alongside other utility costs. 

“SNAP is a critical tool in providing individuals and families with the financial power to buy food that meets their households’ cultural and nutritional needs. It also plays an important role as an economic stabilizer, providing an influx of federal dollars into the state’s economy, supporting our grocery stores, corner stores, local farms, and other food retailers,” said Department of Transitional Assistance Acting Commissioner Mary Sheehan in a statement.

“The increase in monthly SNAP benefit amounts will support the vital food security of many low-income households across the Commonwealth and the communities in which they live, learn, and work.”

Pandemic-related extra SNAP benefits will also continue to be distributed for the foreseeable future, according to state officials.

