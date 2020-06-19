State Auditor Weighs In On Proposed Police Reform Plan

HYANNIS – State Auditor Suzanne Bump gave her thoughts on the announcement by Governor Charlie Baker to implement a statewide Police Officer Standards and Accreditation Committee.

“The proposal put forward by Governor Baker is a bold step forward for policing in the Commonwealth. The Police Officer Standards and Accreditation Committee will improve public safety, increase accountability, and build trust in local police departments,” Bump said.

“I commend the Black and Latino Legislative Caucus and the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association for their persistent advocacy for a comprehensive system of modern police training and standards of behavior. I will continue to work with them, civil rights advocates, members of law enforcement, the Legislature, and the Baker administration to ensure that POSAC is an integral and effective element of reform.”

Late last year, Bump released a study that examined municipal police training in the state.

One of the report’s solutions to bolster public safety, enhance accountability, and build public trust in municipal police officers was the establishment of Police Officer Standards and Training system.