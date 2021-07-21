State Awards $7.5M in Grants to Improve Child Care Sites

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts on Tuesday awarded $7.5 million in grants to help child care facilities renovate buildings and address safety concerns related to COVID-19.

Grants of up to $250,000 were awarded to 36 organizations that primarily serve low-income families.

It’s part of an annual grant program with the Children’s Investment Fund charity. This year the focus is on making capital improvements needed during the pandemic.

The Early Education and Out of School Time grants are financed through the state’s capital budget, with matching funding from private investments.

More than $200 million has been awarded since the program began. This year’s funding amount is the largest ever.

From The Associated Press