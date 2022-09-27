You are here: Home / NewsCenter / State Confirms Fifth Human Case of West Nile Virus

September 27, 2022

HYANNIS – Massachusetts health officials have announced the fifth human case of West Nile Virus in the state this year. 

Officials said that the individual was likely exposed to the virus in Middlesex County, which was already at an increased risk of the virus.

Barnstable and Nantucket Counties are at low risk for the virus, though parts of Dukes County are at moderate risk. 

Officials urge residents to utilize bug spray, repair window screens, and drain any standing water to mitigate mosquito spawning grounds.

The virus generally causes no symptoms in infected individuals, but can cause severe illness for those who are older. 

Last year, a total of 11 cases were reported.

