State House Supports Funding for Sandwich, Barnstable Infrastructure

BARNSTABLE – Lawmakers in the State House of Representatives have supported legislation that would earmark funding for local projects in Sandwich and Barnstable.

The bill is a 5$ billion pack for statewide infrastructure projects.

State Representative for the 5th Barnstable District Steven Xiarhos was among the lawmakers who secured the initial passage.

$300,000 would be used for the sandwich department of public works for Route 130 and Quaker Meeting House Road intersection pedestrian safety improvements.

Another $75,000 would go towards the purchase of a generator for the West Barnstable Community Center, which doubles as an emergency shelter during storms.

“This money is important as a matter of public safety for those who travel through this intersection on a regular basis, and particularly for pedestrian traffic,” said Xiarhos.

The bill has moved to the state senate for consideration.