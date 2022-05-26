You are here: Home / NewsCenter / State House Supports Funding for Sandwich, Barnstable Infrastructure

May 26, 2022

BARNSTABLE – Lawmakers in the State House of Representatives have supported legislation that would earmark funding for local projects in Sandwich and Barnstable. 

The bill is a 5$ billion pack for statewide infrastructure projects. 

State Representative for the 5th Barnstable District Steven Xiarhos was among the lawmakers who secured the initial passage.

$300,000 would be used for the sandwich department of public works for Route 130 and Quaker Meeting House Road intersection pedestrian safety improvements. 

Another $75,000 would go towards the purchase of a generator for the West Barnstable Community Center, which doubles as an emergency shelter during storms. 

“This money is important as a matter of public safety for those who travel through this intersection on a regular basis, and particularly for pedestrian traffic,” said Xiarhos. 

The bill has moved to the state senate for consideration.

