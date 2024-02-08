State Investing $50M in EV Charging Infrastructure to Help Tackle Range Anxiety

HYANNIS – In a bid to help with EV range anxiety, Governor Maura Healey has announced $50 million dollars to build out electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the state.

American Rescue Plan Act funds will bolster the initiative, improving public stations and electrifying the state fleet.

Healey said that the administration should lead by example in addressing climate change, including quickly electrifying the state’s vehicles.

The push for more EVs locally has led the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority to work with a consultant group to plan out how it can replace its fleet with electric models. That plan could potentially carry an estimated cost of about $79 million dollars.

The Steamship Authority has also received its first three electric buses that will transport customers from off-site parking lots to mainland ferry terminals in Hyannis and Woods Hole.

The move by Healey also follows a recent expansion to the Massachusetts Offers Rebates for Electric Vehicles Program (MOR-EV Program) that adds more rebates on top of the existing $3,500.

The expansion now includes rebates at the point-of-sale with participating dealers, a $3,500 rebate for used EVs for income-qualifying residents, a $1,500 rebate adder for income-qualifying residents called MOR-EV+ that is in addition to the standard rebate for new or used electric vehicles; and increased rebates for certain light-duty pickup trucks.

The full breakdown of how the $50 million will be invested is as follows, according to the statement from the Healey-Driscoll Administration: