State Lawmakers Send ‘Millionaire Tax’ Question to Voters

June 9, 2021

Massachusetts State House.

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts lawmakers voted Wednesday to put the fate of a proposed “millionaire tax” constitutional amendment in the hands of voters on next year’s ballot.

The proposal passed on a 159-41 vote in a joint session of the Legislature, guaranteeing it a place on the November 2022 ballot.

Supporters of the measure say the proposed 4% surtax on the portion of an individual’s annual income that exceeds $1 million would generate about $2 billion in annual revenue for education and transportation needs.

Some opponents have challenged the $2 billion figure, saying the measure would take in less and cost jobs.

By STEVE LeBLANC, Associated Press
