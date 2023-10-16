State Migrant Shelter System Almost at Capacity

HYANNIS – According to Governor Maura Healey, the state’s capacity to house migrant families is almost at its limit.

She says the current rate of housing is unsustainable and current space is likely to run out by November.

“We do not have enough space, service providers or funds to safely expand beyond 7,500 families. We expect to hit that limit at the end of the month. From that point on, we will no longer be able to guarantee shelter placement for new families entering the system. I want to assure you that we will continue to engage, assess and serve every family who appeals for help as best we can,” said Healey during the announcement Monday.

In response, she is calling on the federal government to streamline the work authorization process, but is also connecting employers and shelter residents through MassHire.

On Cape Cod, migrant families are being sheltered at sites including the Harborside Suites Motel in Yarmouth and at Joint Base Cape Cod.

Some local leaders have expressed concern about the added unplanned draw on resources and have seconded Healey’s call for expedited federal work permits.