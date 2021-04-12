You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Cape Cod Facing Drought Conditions

April 12, 2021

 

HYANNIS – Massachusetts is currently in the midst of a drought, according to state officials.

Currently, Cape Cod  is at a level 1 drought, which the state classifies as a mild drought.

“In most regions across the Commonwealth, dry conditions have set in again,” Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides said, “and it is important that we all take water conservation steps now to lessen its potential impacts on our environment and water supplies, and to take extra precautions when using an open flame or cooking grill to prevent wildfires.”

The state is recommending Massachusetts residents and communities take the following steps.

-Minimize water use.

-Limit outdoor water uses to before 9 a.m. or after 5 p.m.

-Limit installation of new sod, seeding, and landscaping.

-Implement drought or seasonal water rates.

-Establish water use reduction targets for all water users 

Currently rainfall numbers are one and a half to three inches below normal levels.

