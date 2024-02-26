State Officials Announce Over $16 Million To Train Health Care Workforce

CHATHAM – State officials were on-site at Broad Reach Healthcare in North Chatham to announce $16.3 million in Workforce Competitiveness Trust Fund Grants to address the state’s high demand for Health Care and Behavioral Health Workers.

Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development Lauren Jones announced the award, which will be dispersed to nine organizations to train 1,860 individuals for critical positional roles including Behavioral Resource Technician, Recovery Coach, Certified Nurse Assistant, and Behavioral Health Direct Care Worker.

One of the nine grants was given to the MassHire Cape & Islands Workforce Board, which received $1,921,783 to train 106 unemployed, underemployed, and incumbent workers in a partnership with Broad Reach Healthcare, Duffy Health Care, Gosnold, Inc., and Relief Health Service.

“As the Healey-Driscoll Administration’s strategic investment remains focused on closing workforce skill gaps, we are also aligning this need with the opportunity to scale and develop talent that meets the needs of industry statewide,” said Jones.

“The Healthcare/Behavioral Health Hub Grants are tailored to leverage regional partnerships, including close collaboration with training providers and local employers, to prepare workers for available jobs desperately needed in our healthcare and human services across Massachusetts.”