State Officials Reaffirm Support For Gender-Affirming Care

BOSTON – At a recent roundtable at the State House, state officials reaffirmed their support for gender affirming care providers and patients by declaring Massachusetts a safe haven for transgender youth, adults, and families.

“Gender-affirming care remains legal and protected in Massachusetts,” said Lieutenant Governor Driscoll.

“Despite constant threats, challenges, and attacks on their professional and personal lives, Massachusetts’ gender affirming care physicians and advocates have continued to provide essential care for those who need it. Our commitment to protect access to this care starts with protecting the people who provide it. Massachusetts will continue to lead the nation in these measures.”

The statements come following an increase in states taking action to limit access to gender-affirming care for youth and young adults.

In-state healthcare facilities and clinicians providing gender-affirming care have witnessed a rise in verbal attacks and threats.

“Access to gender-affirming care is critical to improving health across the Commonwealth,” said Commissioner Robbie Goldstein.

“The data are clear: lack of affirmation and barriers to access result in poor health outcomes and increased risk for suicide. The Department of Public Health stands in solidarity with providers across the state and will continue to support the needs of transgender and non-binary communities.”

Gender-affirming health care is a constitutionally protected right in Massachusetts, and state law enforcement is prohibited from assisting ot-of-state entities in cases related to legally protected gender-affirming care.

