You are here: Home / NewsCenter / State Provides $175K for Seafood Industry Marketing

State Provides $175K for Seafood Industry Marketing

April 19, 2022

BOSTON – Just over $175,000 has been provided by state officials for marketing efforts across the Massachusetts seafood industry.

This money, offered through the Department of Fish and Game’s Division of Marine Fisheries, will be distributed to increase demand for seafood through education, increased awareness, and more.

The Woods Hole Sea Grant provided $100,000 to the budget for the Division of Marine Fisheries’ Seafood Marketing Grant Program.

The Martha’s Vineyard Shellfish Group will be given about $14,000 as part of the program. Additionally, a study regarding the feasibility of serving the Outer Cape will be funded with this money.

To learn more, visit the Department of Fish and Game’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 