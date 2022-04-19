State Provides $175K for Seafood Industry Marketing

BOSTON – Just over $175,000 has been provided by state officials for marketing efforts across the Massachusetts seafood industry.

This money, offered through the Department of Fish and Game’s Division of Marine Fisheries, will be distributed to increase demand for seafood through education, increased awareness, and more.

The Woods Hole Sea Grant provided $100,000 to the budget for the Division of Marine Fisheries’ Seafood Marketing Grant Program.

The Martha’s Vineyard Shellfish Group will be given about $14,000 as part of the program. Additionally, a study regarding the feasibility of serving the Outer Cape will be funded with this money.

To learn more, visit the Department of Fish and Game’s website by clicking here.