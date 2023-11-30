State Provides $500k for Cape Cod Commercial Fishermen’s Alliance

HYANNIS – State officials have earmarked $500,000 for the Cod Commercial Fisherman’s Alliance in their 2024 fiscal budget.

Barnstable/Dukes/Nantucket State Representative Dylan Fernandes presented the money to the organization Wednesday.

Chief Operating Officer Melissa Sanderson said the move highlights a vital part of the Cape’s blue economy.

“The fishing industry represents over $75 million dollars to the Cape’s economy just in terms of what comes off the boat. They’re a pivotal piece of what makes the Cape tick, and we’re so grateful for the support,” said Sanderson.

Some of the work the Alliance conducts include advocacy to policymakers on fishing-related regulations, outreach to the community, and education for the next generation of fishermen. Staff also support and advance cooperative research initiatives among commercial fishermen and agencies like the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries and NOAA Fisheries.

“Fishing is not just an industry on the Cape and Islands – it is woven into the very culture and fabric of our communities,” said Rep. Fernandes in a statement. “These funds are a pathway toward adaptive fishing practices, healthier oceans, and a sustainable industry that can be passed down to future generations of fishing families.”