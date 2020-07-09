Hunt Endorses Xiarhos for 5th Barnstable District Seat

SANDWICH – State Representative Randy Hunt has announced that he is backing Republican candidate Steve Xiarhos to succeed him in office as the next state representative for the 5th Barnstable District.

“Steve has the perfect blend of professional and life experiences to represent the people of the 5th Barnstable District,” said Hunt.

“A career-long first responder, Gold Star father, and foremost leader on Cape Cod for struggling families, Steve demonstrates his true colors every day by walking the walk, spending time to listen to future constituents from small business owners, workers and retirees to the many whose lives have been upended by the coronavirus pandemic shows how Steve will remain close to district residents as State Representative. He has my full support.”



“I appreciate Rep. Hunt’s endorsement and I sincerely appreciate his dedication and service to the people of the 5th Barnstable District,” said Xiarhos.

“Randy has represented us for a decade, always demonstrating qualities of integrity, civility, and most importantly, hard work and dedication. People know him as someone they can talk to, someone who will listen to their concerns and who will fight hard for issues that matter to our area.”

Hunt has represented the 5th Barnstable District since 2011, when he was elected to fill the seat being vacated by fellow Republican Jeff Perry.



For the past several years, Hunt has served as the ranking Republican member on the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Revenue and Joint Committee on Healthcare Finance.

He also has experience working on issues related to transportation including management and replacement of the Cape Cod Canal bridges, protecting Cape Cod’s ecosystem, and working to fight against the opioid crisis.



Prior to being elected state representative, Hunt served as a member of the Sandwich Board of Selectmen for six years and a member of the Sandwich Finance Committee for three years.

Hunt announced last year that he was not seeking reelection.

The Republican primary is set for Tuesday, September 1.

Xiarhos is running against former Sandwich Selectmen Tom Keyes for the Republican nomination.

James Dever is the lone Democrat in the race.