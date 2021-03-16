State Rep Xiarhos Supports Financial Relief Bill For Small Businesses and Workers

HYANNIS- To help protect small businesses and worker from further financial hardship during the COVID-19 Pandemic, State Representative Steve Xiarhos is supporting House Bill 89.

House Bill 89, also called “An act financing a program for improvements to the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund and providing relief to employers and workers in the Commonwealth” passed by unanimous vote last week.

This bill is an expansion on legislation previously filed by Governor Charlie Baker.

House Bill 89 will waive taxes on Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans and give employees paid COVID-19 related sick leave in the event of an emergency.

It will also freeze the UI rate for business owners for two years, and taxes are also being waved on foreign PPP loans.

Representative Xiarhos attempted to file a similar bill, H.D. 1965, which would’ve waived state taxes on PPP loans.

A fund for paid COVID-19 sick leave is being established under the bill to help employees stay healthy and businesses remain functioning through this difficult time.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter