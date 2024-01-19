State Rep. Xiarhos Joins Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod’s Board of Directors

YARMOUTH – Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod’s Board of Directors has a new addition in State Representative for the 5th Barnstable District Steven Xiarhos.
Officials with the group said he brings a wealth of experience on the housing crisis Cape Cod faces from his time working in law enforcement and with local non-profits. Xiarhos is a retired Yarmouth Police Deputy Chief.
Habitat Cape Cod is now in its 35th year, and recently completed its 180th home.
The organization expands housing on Cape by selecting local families through application, who then help build deed-restricted homes alongside volunteers.
The family purchases their homes and pays an affordable mortgage.
The following is the full statement from Habitat for Humanity Cape Cod:
Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod recently welcomed State Representative Steven Xiarhos to their Board of Directors. He is a legislator for the 5th Barnstable District, an Associate Member of the Marine Corps League Cape Cod Detachment 125, and a retired Yarmouth Police Deputy Chief. Steven is active with several Cape Cod organizations and was recently recognized by the Cape Cod Times as the 2023 Person of the Year. Habitat Cape Cod’s President and CEO Wendy Cullinan said, “Steve is a great addition to our talented Board of Directors. He provides a wealth of knowledge about the needs of the residents of Cape Cod and is acutely aware of those struggling to find affordable housing.”
Steven calls West Barnstable home with his fiancé, Denise, and is the proud father of four children, Nicholas, Alexander, and twins Elizabeth and Ashlynne. He lost his brave son Nicholas in the war on terror while serving in combat as a United States Marine on July 23, 2009, in Afghanistan. Steven and Nick’s mom, Lisa, have founded the Nicholas G. Xiarhos Memorial Fund, which has raised awareness for Gold Star Families and hundreds of thousands of dollars for charities across Cape Cod. Steven understands the housing crisis on Cape Cod through his many years of working in law enforcement and with non-profits. Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod looks forward to the many ways he can help serve our mission and build more affordable homes on Cape Cod.
Now in its 35th year, Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod is an award-winning lead developer of energy-efficient, solar-equipped, affordable homes. Habitat Cape Cod recently completed its 180th home. Currently in construction is a two-home Brewster build, one of which is a Veterans Build. Upcoming builds in the infrastructure and permitting phases are in Wellfleet, Dennis, Yarmouth, Falmouth, and Marstons Mills, with many more in the pipeline. Habitat Cape Cod relies on volunteers, donors, and sponsors to partner as these affordable homes cost more to build than Habitat Cape Cod sells them for. Local families are selected through an extensive homeownership application process, and they help build their homes alongside volunteers, purchase their homes, and pay an affordable mortgage. Habitat Cape Cod homes are deed-restricted to remain affordable in perpetuity.