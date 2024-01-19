State Rep. Xiarhos Joins Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod’s Board of Directors

YARMOUTH – Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod’s Board of Directors has a new addition in State Representative for the 5th Barnstable District Steven Xiarhos.

Officials with the group said he brings a wealth of experience on the housing crisis Cape Cod faces from his time working in law enforcement and with local non-profits. Xiarhos is a retired Yarmouth Police Deputy Chief.

Habitat Cape Cod is now in its 35th year, and recently completed its 180th home.

The organization expands housing on Cape by selecting local families through application, who then help build deed-restricted homes alongside volunteers.

The family purchases their homes and pays an affordable mortgage.

The following is the full statement from Habitat for Humanity Cape Cod: