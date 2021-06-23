You are here: Home / NewsCenter / State Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz Announces Campaign for Governor

State Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz Announces Campaign for Governor

June 23, 2021

BOSTON (AP) — State Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz announced Wednesday that she is running for Massachusetts governor next year, adding another Democrat candidate to a burgeoning campaign.

Chang-Diaz made the decision public in a video released Wednesday morning.

In the video, the Democrat talks about her family history and ticks off a number of key issues, from support for the proposed so-called “millionaire tax” constitutional amendment to closing the racial wealth gap in Massachusetts.

Fellow Democrats, Harvard University professor Danielle Allen and former state Sen. Ben Downing, have also announced campaigns.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker hasn’t said whether he will seek a third term.

By STEVE LeBLANC, Associated Press
