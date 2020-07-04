You are here: Home / NewsCenter / State Senate Approves Information Technology Bill

July 4, 2020

Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr.

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts State Senate recently passed a bill authorizing funds to study internet access and cell signal deficiencies across the region, as well as provide technology for students at Cape Cod Community Colleg.

“An Act financing the general governmental infrastructure of the Commonwealth” includes multiple adopted amendments proposed by State Senator Julian Cyr (D-Truro).

The first authorized the Baker-Polito administration to spend $400,000 for the Cape Cod Commission to conduct the research to identify the most significant gaps in coverage.

The commission would work in collaboration with the Martha’s Vineyard Commission, the town of Nantucket, and various other municipalities and organizations in the region.

The second amendment authorized funding for 4Cs to equip students who need necessary technology in order to participate in remote learning from home.

The last amendment proposed by Cyr authorizes $2.9 million to fully fund the Public Health Data Warehouse which operates under the Department of Public Health to track public health trends as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

