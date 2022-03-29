State Senate Passes $1.65 Billion Supplemental Budget

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Senate recently passed a $1.65 billion supplemental budget for Fiscal Year 2022.

Healthcare, housing, education and transportation are among the issues receiving focus with the budget.

Lawmakers including State Senator Susan Moran—who was a co-sponsor of the bill—said that the Senate continues to prioritize the state’s long-term COVID response efforts.

The bill invests $700 million in COVID response, including $433 million for testing, $45.45 million for expanding vaccine accessibility and $125 million for medical supplies and to help boost the healthcare workforce.

“These funds will go far in revitalizing our recovery efforts, providing immediate economic relief to our most vulnerable individuals, while simultaneously paving the way for concrete economic development that will leave our communities in stronger standing than even before the pandemic,” said Moran.

As the crisis in Ukraine continues, the bill also divests the state pension fund from Russian assets, said Moran.