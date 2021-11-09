You are here: Home / NewsCenter / State Study Finds Fatal Opioid Overdoses Rose Among Workers

BOSTON (AP) – A state study has found that fatal opioid overdoses nearly doubled in recent years among Massachusetts workers, with construction, farming, and fishing industries among the hardest hit sectors.

The updated study from the state Department of Public Health released Monday shows the rate of opioid-related overdose deaths among workers across all industries increased from 25 deaths per 100,000 workers in the period from 2011 to 2015 to 46 in 2016-2017.

The Massachusetts Coalition for Occupational Safety and Health, a workers advocacy group, said the updated data shows policymakers need to invest in workplace-related substance abuse prevention and recovery strategies.

From The Associated Press

