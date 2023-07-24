State Tentatively Denies Holtec Wastewater Discharge Permit Request

PLYMOUTH – Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection officials have tentatively denied Holtec International’s application to modify a permit that would allow them to discharge wastewater from Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station into Cape Cod Bay, though the company says it is still evaluating all options.

The public will be able to comment on the tentative denial through August 28.

The state and the Association to Preserve Cape Cod’s Executive Director Andrew Gottlieb contend it would be a violation of the Ocean Sanctuaries Act prohibiting new discharge of industrial waste into protected waters, including the bay.

“It says ‘no’ new industrial wastewater discharges in Cape Cod Bay. It doesn’t matter what’s in it, it doesn’t matter what level it’s in, it doesn’t matter how it would interact with the receiving waters. It simply says you can’t do it. And so they can test until they’re blue in the face,” said Gottlieb.

The Cape Cod Bay Ocean Sanctuary was established in 1971.

Holtec representatives said that they are disappointed by the state’s denial, and that the treated water is “well within safe limits.”

The following is the full statement from Holtec International Director of Government Affairs and Communications Patrick O’Brien: