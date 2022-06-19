State Transportation & Infrastructure Funds Could Come to Cape Cod

SANDWICH – Lawmakers on Beacon Hill universally supported a $350 million bond bill to help fund transportation and infrastructure work throughout the state, with some of the money headed to the Cape.

The bill, which passed on Thursday, June 16, allows for $200 million for municipalities to use for the upkeep of bridges and roads in the 2023 Fiscal Year.

Fifth Barnstable District State Representative Steven Xiarhos’ office reported that Sandwich would receive $770,252 and Bourne would receive $599,819 under the bill.

The bond is under the state’s Chapter 90 program that assists with funding construction projects, road work, and several other initiatives.

Funding increases totaling $150 million were also introduced for five grant programs that Massachusetts towns can apply for.

The additional funds include money for road construction, small bridge work, more access to mass transit programs, and other programs.

The bill passed in both the House and Senate. It now awaits review from Governor Baker.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter