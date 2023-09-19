State Unemployment Sits At 2.6% In August

HYANNIS – The Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development recently released the state’s unemployment and job figures for August 2023.

The total unemployment rate for August was 2.6 percent, a 0.1 percent rise from the revised July estimate of 2.5 percent.

The 2.6 percent rate was 1.2 percentage points below the national rate of 3.8 percent.

The state gained 15,400 jobs in August, with a year-to-year increase of 90,500 jobs.

The largest month to month increases private sector gains were in Education and Health Services, which gained 3,500 jobs.

Education and Health Services also enjoyed the largest over-the-year gains, with 27,600 jobs added since last August.

The labor force participation rate was 64.5 percent, identical to July’s rate but down 0.6 percent from last August.

3,619,100 Massachusetts residents in total were employed, compared to 98,100 unemployed residents, for a total labor force of 3,717,300.

By, Matthew Tomlinson CapeCod.com NewsCenter