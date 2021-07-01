State’s Vaxmillions $1 Million Giveaway Opens Registration

HYANNIS – Registration for the Massachusetts Vaxmillions Giveaway begins today.

Massachusetts residents ages 12 and up and who are fully vaccinated are eligible to enter the giveaway.

Residents ages 18 and older who are fully vaccinated prior to each drawing will have the opportunity to enter to win one of five, $1 million cash prizes.

Residents between 12-17 years of age who are fully vaccinated may enter for the chance to win a $300,000 scholarship grant.

There will be five drawings in total, one per week beginning July 26 and continuing every Monday through August 23.

Those not yet fully vaccinated can still do so and register for subsequent drawings.

Residents can register online here.

Registration can also be done over the phone using the 2-1-1 state COVID hotline.

Those who are seeking to get vaccinated can find resources from the state here.