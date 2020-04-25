Steamship Authority Gets Federal Funding to Help COVID-19 Related Shortfall

HYANNIS – The Steamship Authority will be getting emergency funding from the federal government to help make up for shortfalls related to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The amount includes $9.8 million in CARES Act funding in addition to the annual allocation of $2.45 million from existing Federal Transit Administration sources.

The money is expected to support the Steamship Authority’s service until August 1st. The boat line has seen a big drop in revenue from reduced ridership during the virus outbreak as people stay home to help stop the spread.

The money was contingent on the Steamship Authority being designated as a Commuter Service by the FTA, which was unclear until recently.

Earlier this year, the FTA announced that they intended to de-certify the Steamship Authority as a commuter service.

Working with officials from both the Steamship Authority and the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority, Congressman William Keating was able to intercede with the FTA, providing them new evidence of the commuter traffic on the island ferries.

Without the commuter status, which was approved, the Steamship Authority would not have been eligible for the CARES Act stimulus funding.

“These funds will be critical to bridging the cash flow gap for the Steamship Authority this summer,” said Keating.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every one of us deeply. The Steamship Authority is no different and has been dealing with unprecedented loss of ridership this spring due to the virus and stay home advisory,” he said.

Keating said the $12 million in FTA funding for the Steamship Authority should help to fund operations through August when he hopes that the boat line will have recovered to ridership levels that support their mission of maintaining access to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

“These funds would not have been available today had Congressman Keating not worked with the CCRTA and Steamship Authority to ensure that the Steamship Authority remained certified as a commuter carrier this spring,” said CCRTA Administrator Tom Cahir.

“Congressman Keating has worked diligently with public transportation officials on the Cape for years and these funds are the result of that continued effort,” Cahir said.

“Congressman Keating has always tirelessly advocated for the Steamship Authority and those we serve, and we are grateful that he has been able to expedite the delivery of this funding, which will help us fund operations into the heart of the summer season,” said Steamship Authority General Manager Bob Davis.