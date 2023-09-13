Steamship Authority Going Electric with New Buses

FALMOUTH – In a step towards more green transportation, the Steamship Authority has officially cut the ribbons on three new electric buses that will be used to ferry customers to and from off-site parking lots to its Hyannis and Woods Hole ferry terminals.

The three, 40-foot long buses, including the necessary charging infrastructure, were purchased from BYD North America in January 2021 for approximately $3 million.

The price was offset by two grants the Authority received totaling $875,000.

“Welcoming these buses into service is an important first step of our region’s journey into the transition to cleaner transportation options,” Davis said at the ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday. “We are excited to be the first of what will be many agencies and municipalities making these investments in the coming years.”

Each bus can carry up to 60 passengers with 35 total seats and has an operating range of 225 miles.

Steamship Authority representatives said they are also investigating green technology for their ferries, including potential hybrid engines.