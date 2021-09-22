You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Steamship Authority Holding Session on 2022 Operating Budget

September 22, 2021

FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority will hold an information session on the proposed 2022 Operating Budget over Zoom at 10 am on Friday, October 1.

The meeting will begin with a brief presentation, followed by a question and answer period involving participants.

The session is expected to last at least 30 minutes, though may be longer depending on the size of the audience and number of questions.

Communications Director Sean Driscoll will moderate the session, which will also include General Manager Robert Davis and Treasurer Mark Rozum. 

Driscoll said that the proposed budget does not include any rate adjustments. 

The Authority said that participants may email questions to representatives ahead of time through sdriscoll@steamshipauthority.com

The remote login details for the Zoom session can be found on the SSA’s website here.

