Steamship Authority Hosts Info Session on 2023 Operating Budget

FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority will host a public information session on its proposed 2023 operating budget at 9 am on Friday.

The session will also go over potential rate increases, which could generate an additional $7.9 million of operating revenue next year.

The budget also anticipates total operating expenses of over $132 million, over $10 million higher than estimates for the current year.

The session will be hosted via zoom, with a recorded video available online following the end of the event.

The proposed budget can be found here. Proposed rate adjustments can be found here.