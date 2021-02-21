Steamship Authority Looking For Public Opinion On Website Redesign

FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority has launched an online survey to collect public opinion on the redesign of their website.

The survey went live last week and will be active until March 21st . Anyone who participates in the survey is entered in a drawing to win one of four Amazon gift cards worth $500.

“For many of our customers, our website is the first part of their travel experience with the Steamship Authority,” said General Manager Robert Davis.

The website redesign is being executed by a project team that includes the representatives from the authority’s communications, marketing, shoreside operations, reservations, and accounts departments.

The last time the Steamship Authorities was redesigned was 2013.

To take the survey head to https://survey.bostonrt.com/wix/p1026190.aspx?src=ws