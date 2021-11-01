Steamship Authority Offering Free Travel For Veterans On Veterans Day

FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority has announced that it will honor U.S. veterans and active-duty personnel with its annual free passenger travel program on Veterans Day, November 11, 2021.

All veterans and active-duty personnel who have a valid military ID can travel as a passenger for free on all Steamship Authority ferries on the holiday.

The offer applies only to the service members themselves and does not include any additional passengers or vehicle passage via the ferries.

Tickets can be picked up at Steamship Authority ticket offices prior to boarding on the day of the holiday.

The Steamship Authority has been offering free travel for veterans on Veterans Day since 2019.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter