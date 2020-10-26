Steamship Authority Offers Free Travel for Veterans on Veteran’s Day

FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority is offering free passenger travel for veterans to honor all United States military personnel on Veterans Day, November 11.

The offer includes those on active duty, veterans who have been honorably discharged and retired veterans.

After being introduced in 2019, the Authority said that it will make the event annual.

Passengers must have a valid military ID showing their active duty, honorable discharge or retired status can travel for free on all Steamship Authority ferries on Veterans Day.

According to the Steamship Authority, the offer does not extend to any other accompanying passengers or the passage of a vehicle.

Veterans can pick up their complimentary passenger ticket at any Steamship Authority ticket office prior to boarding.

More information on the event can be found here.