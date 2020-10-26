You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Steamship Authority Offers Free Travel for Veterans on Veteran’s Day

Steamship Authority Offers Free Travel for Veterans on Veteran’s Day

October 26, 2020

FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority is offering free passenger travel for veterans to honor all United States military personnel on Veterans Day, November 11.

The offer includes those on active duty, veterans who have been honorably discharged and retired veterans.

After being introduced in 2019, the Authority said that it will make the event annual.

Passengers must have a valid military ID showing their active duty, honorable discharge or retired status can travel for free on all Steamship Authority ferries on Veterans Day.

According to the Steamship Authority, the offer does not extend to any other accompanying passengers or the passage of a vehicle.

Veterans can pick up their complimentary passenger ticket at any Steamship Authority ticket office prior to boarding.

More information on the event can be found here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 