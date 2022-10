FALMOUTH – Rates will increase next year for Steamship Authority routes to help counteract rising operational costs.

The change comes as the ferry service forecasts total operational expenses of over $132 million next year—about $10 million higher than expected costs for this year.

The new rates will increase the cost of standard vehicle trips on the Hyannis to Nantucket Route by $9 to $20.

For the same service to Martha’s Vineyard, the rate is expected to rise $5 to $10.