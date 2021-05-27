Steamship Authority Releases Summer Updates

FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority has recently released some reminders for travelers planning on visiting the Cape and Islands this summer.

Masks are still required despite recent announcements from Governor Charlie Baker and local municipalities that have relaxed mask requirements across the state and country.

They are required on buses, in terminals, and on-board sea vessels.

Passengers staying within their vehicles for the duration of their trips are not required to wear masks unless they exit their vehicles for any reason.

Vehicle space on vessels for the summer is limited and going fast, so making reservations to bring cars to the islands is recommended to be done in advance.

The Nantucket unaccompanied drive-on/drive off services have also resumed with additional safety protocols including a heath questionnaire.

Tickets can be bought online through the eFerry ticketing program.

Some Steamship Authority Vessels will be serving concessions on a limited basis.

They also recommend staying up to date on current rules and regulations on their website, which can be found here.