Steamship Authority Reschedules Summer Reservation Openings

FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority has a new opening date for online reservations for summer trips after technical difficulties last month.

The general public may start booking summer reservations on the Nantucket route at 8 a.m. Thursday, February 8. Booking for summer reservations on the Martha’s Vineyard route will open at 8 a.m. Wednesday, February 14.

Both openings will cover travel from May 15 through October 20. Authority officials said the opening times on these days have been changed to 8 a.m. to provide enhanced support services to customers.

A review by the Authority’s IT team traced last month’s issues to underperforming a cloud-based web server and communication failures of on-premises web servers.