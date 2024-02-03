You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Steamship Authority Reschedules Summer Reservation Openings

Steamship Authority Reschedules Summer Reservation Openings

February 3, 2024

COURTESY OF STEAMSHIP AUTHORITY
M/V Nantucket

FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority has a new opening date for online reservations for summer trips after technical difficulties last month.

The general public may start booking summer reservations on the Nantucket route at 8 a.m. Thursday, February 8. Booking for summer reservations on the Martha’s Vineyard route will open at 8 a.m. Wednesday, February 14.

Both openings will cover travel from May 15 through October 20. Authority officials said the opening times on these days have been changed to 8 a.m. to provide enhanced support services to customers.

A review by the Authority’s IT team traced last month’s issues to underperforming a cloud-based web server and communication failures of on-premises web servers. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 