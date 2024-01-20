Steamship Authority Postpones Summer Reservation Openings

FALMOUTH – After technical difficulties with its Head Start program, Steamship Authority officials said they are postponing the remainder of its summer vehicle reservation opening dates.

The openings of summer vehicle reservations for Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard had been scheduled for January 23 and 30, respectively.

The Head Start reservation period will continue through Monday as planned, but General Manager Robert B. Davis said the new reservation opening dates will not be announced until an internal review can be completed.

Davis said the delay will allow the appropriate investigation of this week’s issues to conclude and for additional testing to be completed.

“Each year our IT team takes preparing for these days very seriously, and they have been hard at work for several weeks performing multiple load tests of our reservation process and testing our waiting room product. That preparation did not indicate there would be any issues for this week’s reservation openings,” Davis said.

“I want to be completely sure we have identified and addressed any remaining issues before we make the decision to open reservations,” Davis said. “These reservation opening days are the start of our customer’s summertime journey with us, and we always strive to make it as smooth a process as possible. We look forward to announcing new opening dates to our customers as soon as possible.”