Stormwater Road Work Set to Begin Monday in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – Stormwater road work is scheduled to begin Monday, June 1 in Yarmouth.

Lawrence-Lynch Corp. will be doing the project at Colonial Acres located at the end of Standish Way by Windmere Road.

The Colonial Acres Beach parking area will be closed on Standish Way from Windemere Road to the end of vehicle and pedestrian traffic during construction for safety reasons.

Police details and a town inspector will be on site at all times for traffic control and public assistance.

The work is set to last approximately three weeks, weather permitting.

The town is asking all questions and concerns be directed to the DPW Administration office at 508 398 2231 Ext. 1250.