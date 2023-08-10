Stranded Martha’s Vineyard Airport Passengers Seek Compensation

WEST TISBURY – Nearly 200 passengers who became stranded on Saturday, July 29 at Martha’s Vineyard Airport when two JetBlue flights were canceled are now seeking compensation.

Some customers were left no other choice than to sleep on cots provided by the Oak Bluffs Fire Department.

JetBlue reportedly offered the customers between $200 and $300 dollars in flight credits, but the unsatisfied passengers are now asking for a larger compensation package.

With weather conditions being used as the reasoning for the cancellations, there has been no indication Jet Blue is changing the compensation package.

One of the flights scheduled to leave the Martha’s Vineyard Airport was JetBlue flight 2565, which was meant to go to LaGuardia Airport in New York City, while the other flight was headed to Washington D.C.