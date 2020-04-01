Stranded New England Sea Turtles Released to Wild in Georgia

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — The New England Aquarium has released 17 sea turtles that were stranded on Cape Cod back into the wild in Georgia.

The aquarium said Tuesday the animals spent four to five months at its Animal Care Center in Quincy prior to release.

It says volunteer pilots with a group called Turtles Fly Too flew the animals out of the Marshfield Airport on Saturday.

The aquarium says turtles needed to be treated for life-threatening conditions resulting from hypothermia and inability to feed.