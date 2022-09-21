Strawberry Hill Road Pump Station Construction Update

HYANNIS – Work at the Strawberry Hill Road Pump Station in Hyannis is underway.

Barnstable officials said support excavation measures for the station’s construction began on Monday, September 19 by CC Construction, Barnstable’s contractor.

The work is being carried out at 528 Craigville Beach Road, near the intersection of Strawberry Hill Road and Craigville Beach Road in Centerville.

Officials said the public can expect vibrations and noise from this phase of the work, which involves driving pile and sheeting to make the support system for excavation.

Project hours Monday to Friday, 7am to 4pm, with this phase of work expected to continue through Friday, September 30.

Officials are advising residents to use caution when driving through the work area and to be aware of trucks entering and exiting the project site.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter